‘Tis the Season for Squeezin’! Dr. Pimple Popper Gets a New Holiday Special

Ebenezer Scrooge, your dermatological problems are solved! Dr. Sandra Lee is ready to ring in the holidays with the new hour-long special Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol, airing December 8 on TLC.

“The holidays are quickly approaching, and Dr. Lee is busy helping patients address their skin issues to look their very best before the hustle and bustle of holiday photos, parties, and family gatherings,” reads the description.

“However, the patients aren’t Dr. Lee’s only visitors this year—the Spirits of Pimples Past, Present and Future stop by to remind her of the true meaning of the holidays—and help with a few new cases! She’ll also carry on her annual tradition of treating viewers to a pimple-inspired Christmas carol, putting viewers in a merry mood to kick off the holiday season.”

Dr. Lee has helped thousands of patients struggling with cysts, keloids, lipomas, and more. After her pimple-popping online videos went viral, she began headlining her own TLC series, which premiered in 2018. With this special, viewers are sure to be gifted with several satisfying new removals and heartwarming stories to usher in “the most wonderful time of the year.”

The series is produced for TLC by Ping Pong Productions.

Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol, Wednesday, December 8, 10/9c, TLC