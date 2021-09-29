‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Sets Premiere Date as Disney+ Unveils a First Look

A new Star Wars show is on the way as Disney+ unveils a premiere date for the previously announced series, The Book of Boba Fett.

Teased in the end-credit sequence of The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale, The Book of Boba Fett will officially kick off on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, December 29. The Lucasfilm series streams exclusively on the platform alongside other titles from the Star Wars library.

Along with unveiling a premiere date, Disney+ also shared first look key art featuring the titular bounty hunter sitting on Jabba the Hutt’s throne. This new adventure within the Star Wars universe follows the legendary Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the Galaxy’s underworld.

Together, they’ll return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Both Boba and Fennec played a role in Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) efforts to protect and save The Child (a.k.a. Grogu) in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Now, fans won’t have to wait long to see what’s next for these characters. No other casting beyond Morrison and Wen has been revealed at this time. The Book of Boba Fett is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Co-executive producers include Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck. Meanwhile, John Bartnicki serves as a producer and John Hampian is attached as a co-producer.

Stay tuned for more details as the premiere for The Book of Boba Fett nears on Disney+.

