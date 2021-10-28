‘Queen of the Universe’ Adds Leona Lewis, Vanessa Williams & More to Judges’ Panel

Paramount+ has unveiled its star-studded judges’ panel for the upcoming global singing competition, Queen of the Universe.

Hosted by Graham Norton, the judges’ panel lineup includes Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, and Leona Lewis. Set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, December 2, Queen of the Universe is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers behind RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The new series is inspired by international singing competitions and will shine a light on some of the world’s most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination. Countries will go head to head by spotlighting their top talents.

Every episode features the world’s fiercest queens who are debuting new musical performances in front of a live audience and the “Pop Diva Panel” of judges with the hopes of being crowned “Queen of the Universe.”

So, the competitors will have to put on showstopping moments in order to impress Williams, Visage, Mattel, and Lewis, who all have related experience. Williams is a multi-Grammy and Emmy-winning star, Visage is the Emmy-winning producer of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Mattel is an American drag superstar and Lewis broke through on The X Factor and has gone on to become a Grammy-nominated artist.

Don’t miss the judges and Norton when Queen of the Universe arrives on Paramount+ this winter.

Queen of the Universe, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 2, Paramount+