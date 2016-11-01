‘Fuller House’: The Trailer for Season 2 Is Full of Holiday Cheer (VIDEO)

Katherine Schaffstall
Fuller House
Michael Yarish/Netflix
Fuller House Season 2

Have mercy! Fuller House is coming back for a second season.

The series, a spinoff of the beloved ’90s sitcom Full House, follows original cast members DJ Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) as they raise DJ’s and Kimmy’s children all while living in the same house where they were raised. Season 2 is full of holiday cheer, friendship, and of course family.

Check out the trailer for the new season here:

The trailer previews a variety of new story lines, including Ramona’s (Soni Nicole Bringas) first kiss and a new love interest for Stephanie, who happens to be a Gibbler. DJ’s love triangle with Steve (Scott Weinger) and Matt (John Brotherton) has come to an end as both potential leading men seem to have moved on.

The new season is guaranteed to reignite your nostalgic love of Full House. The trailer features appearances by fan favorites Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Aunt Becky (Lori Loghlin).

Fuller House, Season premiere, Friday, Dec. 9, Netflix

