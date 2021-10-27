‘Tiger King 2’: Netflix Teases Return of Joe Exotic & Carole Baskin in First Look (VIDEO)

They’re back… the chaotic subjects of Netflix’s smash hit docuseries Tiger King are returning for a new chapter in Tiger King 2.

Set to premiere on Wednesday, November 17, Tiger King 2 is made up of five episodes from directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode. Things are as wild as ever in this follow-up to the 2020 fan-favorite that chronicled the rise and fall of Joe Exotic along with the heated feud between him and Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin.

Now, with Joe Exotic behind bars, Carole Baskin is closing in on ownership of his former zoo as Tiger King 2 continues the twisted saga first introduced to streamers in March 2020. Newfound revelations will emerge regarding the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

Meanwhile, old enemies and frenemies such as Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. In the show’s first full trailer, updates on Carole’s missing husband Don Lewis are explored, Jeff Lowe’s control over the G.W. Zoo is highlighted, and Joe makes his voice heard from behind bars.

As sudden fame and unwanted attention from authorities turns up the heat on some key players, there’s also plenty of stunning revelations to be unearthed. Tiger King 2 is executive produced by Chaiklin, Goode, Chris Smith, and Fisher Stevens.

Don’t miss a single second of the drama, check out Tiger King 2 when it comes roaring back to screens this November on Netflix.

Tiger King 2, Docuseries Premiere, Wednesday, November 17, Netflix