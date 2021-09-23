Netflix Unveils ‘Tiger King’ Season 2 Return Among Upcoming True Crime Slate (VIDEO)

Did you really think the story was over? Netflix isn’t leaving fans of their hit docuseries Tiger King hanging as the streamer unveiled Tiger King 2 will arrive sometime later this year.

Around 18 months after the original series debuted on the platform and took streaming by storm, this new chapter is being teased in a video teaser that’s promoting several of Netflix’s upcoming true crime documentaries. After having attracted 64 million households in its first four weeks after the March 2020 premiere, Tiger King is gearing up for more madness and mayhem.

In the brief clips featuring the next chapter, viewers get a peek at some familiar faces including Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe, and his wife Lauren who took ownership of The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, as well as Joe Exotic who is captured on camera from prison.

Executive produced by directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, as well as Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens. Tiger King 2 is A Good Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films. Not many other details are available at this time but Netflix does promise a premiere date sometime before the end of this year.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness focused on the years-long dispute between Joe Exotic and Baskin who he allegedly targeted in a murder-for-hire plot. Mistreatment of the tigers at his zoo lead to his imprisonment and the docuseries chronicled this among many other unbelievable plot points in this real-life scenario.

Among the other documentaries and docuseries teased by Netflix in their new promo are The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, The Tinder Swindler, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, and Bad Vegan all arriving in 2022. Below, get a sneak peek at Tiger King 2 and these other titles and stay tuned for a premiere date for what’s sure to be a riveting follow-up.

Tiger King 2, Coming 2021, Netflix