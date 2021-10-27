‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Recasts Taylor With ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Krista Allen

Dr. Taylor Hayes is returning to The Bold and the Beautiful, though not quite as how fans might remember her.

As first reported by Entertainment Weekly, veteran TV actress Krista Allen will take on the iconic role, replacing Hunter Tylo, who left the show in 2019. Tylo played the psychiatrist for almost two decades, having joined the long-running soap opera in 1990. Her character was famed for being caught up in a dramatic love triangle with Ridge Forrester (Ronn Moss and later Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Allen, who played Billie Reed on NBC’s Days of Our Lives from 1996 to 1999, is set to make her first appearance as Taylor in the December 10 episode. Her first scenes are said to be with Taylor’s daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her ex-husband Ridge.

According to EW, the show contacted Tylo about reprising the role but was unsuccessful. Tylo departed the daytime drama in 2019, with the storyline reason being that Taylor went to do missionary work abroad. Since then, Taylor’s son Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) had brain surgery and her daughter Steffy got married and had a son with Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

Allen recently appeared in an episode of Fox procedural 9-1-1 and also starred in the TV movie I Almost Married a Serial Killer. Her other TV credits include Baywatch, What About Brian, Friends, The X-Files, Frasier, Two and a Half Men, and Hawaii Five-0.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS