‘Virgin River’: Kai Bradbury & Mark Ghanimé Join As Season 4 Series Regulars

Netflix’s romantic drama Virgin River is expanding its cast as Kai Bradbury (Motherland: Fort Salem) and Mark Ghanimé (Helix) are set as series regulars for the upcoming fourth season.

Virgin River, based on a series of novels by author Robyn Carr, revolves around Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckinridge), a nurse practitioner and midwife who moves to Virgin River from Los Angeles and finds that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected.

Ghanimé will play Dr. Cameron Hayek, the clinic’s dashing new physician. With his dazzling good looks, quick-witted intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron quickly makes an impact in town, especially with the ladies of Virgin River.

Bradbury, meanwhile, will portray Denny Cutler, the long-lost grandson of Vernon “Doc” Mullins (Tim Matheson). Denny arrives in Virgin River hoping to forge a connection with the grandfather he just recently found out about, but he comes bearing a dark secret.

Virgin River also stars Martin Henderson as local bar owner Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, and Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea.

Sue Tenney, who developed the series, returns as executive producer and showrunner. Jocelyn Freid, Amy Palmer Robertson, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, and Robyn Carr also serve as executive producers.

Ghanimé is best known for his roles as Major Sergio Balleseros on the Syfy series Helix and Don Carlos on The CW’s Reign. He’s also made appearances in the Canadian comedy-drama Private Eyes, Syfy’s Western horror Wynonna Earp, Freeform comedy The Bold Type, and, most recently, Canadian drama series The Wedding Planners.

Bradbury is most known for his recurring role in Freeform supernatural drama Motherland: Fort Salem. He was also the series lead in CBC/CW series Warigami and has appeared in Netflix’s Altered Carbon, CW’s Supernatural, and Amazon’s The Boys.

Virgin River, Seasons 1-3, Streaming Now, Netflix