Jensen Ackles Pays Tribute to ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Jensen Ackles has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed last week in a tragic on-set accident after a prop gun misfired.

The Supernatural star, a cast member of the film Rust, where Hutchins was working as director of photography, posted the emotional message on his Instagram on Sunday. “This has been a tragedy of epic proportions that we are all still processing,” Ackles stated.

“Earlier last week I felt compelled to tell Halyna just how awesome I thought she was,” he continued. “I told her how incredible I thought her camera shots were and just how exciting it was to watch her and her team work. Truly. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug. I’ll forever be thankful we had that moment. She had a spunk and passion that infected the entire crew from the top down.”

Ackles went on to say that Hutchins “was an inspiration” while also paying his respects to her loved ones. “My heart and prayers go out to Halyna’s husband, son and the rest of her family. There just aren’t enough words to express what an immense loss this is. She will be incredibly missed by all of us who knew and admired her.”

Cougar Town actor Josh Hopkins, who also stars in the film, shared similar sentiments in his own Instagram message. “As you might imagine, the entire cast and crew are in a state of absolute surreal grief and shock and I want to thank everyone who has reached out with such beautiful support and love,” he wrote.

“Secondly, there is already so much hurtful, blind speculation and misinformation circulating. Let’s please wait for the results of the investigation so we can avoid repeating a tragedy like this ever again,” he added. “Halyna was so generous with her kindness, she was an absolutely lovely person and a fierce artist. Her greatest joy was filmmaking.”

Last Thursday, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department in New Mexico confirmed that Hutchins and writer/director Joel Souza were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin. Hutchins was transported to a nearby hospital via helicopter but later died from her injuries.

Over the weekend, Baldwin sat down for breakfast with Hutchins’ husband Matthew and their 9-year-old son Andros. There was also a vigil held in Albuquerque, where mourners gathered to pay their respects to Hutchins. Actors Jon Hamm and John Slattery, who are currently filming nearby, were among those that attended the event.