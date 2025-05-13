Hilaria Baldwin is detailing the physical toll that accidentally killing Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust in 2021 took on her husband, Alec Baldwin. After revealing in her book that Alec “almost died” before returning to finish the movie in April 2023, Hilaria went into detail about how scary that time was for her family on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast.

“Alec went back to make this movie to finish Halyna’s work. And it was a really hard thing that he went back and did,” Hilaria explained. “I talk about it in my book that he almost died right before that, and I kept that quiet. With the pressure and stress and everything that was happening, on top of how awful this tragedy was and is, he just started turning off, stopped eating.”

Hilaria revealed that she had to bring her husband to the hospital “multiple times” before he eventually began “really declining.” On one trip to Mount Sinai, he “passed out” in front of the New York City hospital and was admitted for about a week.

“When I brought him out of the hospital, he was walking with a walker because he couldn’t walk,” Hilaria revealed. “And I put a boot on his leg to pretend that he had hurt his leg because I didn’t want people to say he was faking it. The whole ‘fake’ thing is just so stupid. I can’t stand when people question what’s real, because that’s gaslighting. So we just pretended it was something else.”

Hutchins was killed after Alec fired a prop gun that he didn’t know was loaded. In 2023, the involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec were dropped by the prosecutor. However, a grand jury indicted him on involuntary manslaughter charges in January 2024. Three days into his trial that July, the case was dismissed with prejudice after a judge found that the prosecution withheld evidence

A few months later, Baldwin’s legal troubles resurfaced when a grand jury indicted him for involuntary manslaughter in January 2024. His trial began in July 2024 but ended after just three days when the case was dismissed with prejudice because a judge found that the prosecution had withheld evidence.