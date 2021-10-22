‘Walker’ Casts ‘Rebel’ Vet Jalen Thomas Brooks as Rival Family Scion

Oooh, it is heating up down in Austin.

Season 2 of Walker is set to introduce the Davidsons, a Texas family that’s had a long-running rivalry with the Walkers dating back to the 1800s. And they are gonna cause trouble for Cordi (Jared Padalecki) in more ways than one. “They are basically building their way back up,” explains showrunner Anna Fricke, of the brood headed up by matriarch Gail (Paula Marshall). “They’ve been gone from Austin for a long time because they lost the ranch and so they’re coming back and sort of rebuilding the family and trying to take their name and their legacy back.”

And this won’t be beef that plays out just amongst the adults, who also include Amara Zaragoza as Gail’s daughter Denice and Odette Annable‘s hubby Dave Annable as son-in-law Dan. TV Insider can confirm that Rebel and Animal Kingdom alum Jalen Thomas Brooks has joined the cast as Colton Davidson, “the youngest generation Davidson,” explains Fricke.

Described as “a sharp and ‘indie’ cool kid,” the adopted son of the new DA and former childhood neighbor of the Walkers is well aware of the ongoing feud between the families and is hellbent on adding fuel to the fire.

When the season launches, Colton will immediately make life tough for Cordi’s kids Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) as they all head back to school. But don’t write this one off as just a jerk. The character breakdown reveals that Colton’s “flip sarcasm covers his deeper insecurities” and that while his parents’ separation, matched with the move to Austin, “have sharpened Colton’s edge, there’s a more vulnerable, misunderstood, lost soul underneath it all.”

Brooks recurred in eight out of 10 episodes as the sexy bad boy Sean in ABC’s Rebel, written by Krista Vernoff (Grey’s Anatomy) starring Katey Sagal, and recurred as Blaise, the de facto leader of a disaffected group of teenagers who idolize the Codys in the fifth season of TNT’s Animal Kingdom. He was last seen on the CW as Simon Kirby in Supergirl from Berlanti Productions.

