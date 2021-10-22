Peter Scolari, ‘Bosom Buddies’ & ‘Newhart’ Star, Dies at 66

Bosom Buddies star Peter Scolari has died after a two-year battle with cancer. The actor known for roles in Newhart and, most recently CBS’ Evil, was 66.

The news was announced by Wright Entertainment’s Ellen Lubin Sanitsky. During his decades-long career, Scolari made viewers laugh through his roles like Michael Harris in Newhart, alongside Tom Hanks in Bosom Buddies, and his Emmy-winning turn as Lena Dunham’s father in Girls.

The actor’s extensive roster of television projects has included shows ranging from Fosse/Verdon, Murphy Brown, The Good Fight, The West Wing, ER, Gotham, and Ally McBeal to Madoff and Law & Order: SVU among others.

On the film side of things, Scolari’s work includes a role in pal Hanks’ That Thing You Do! and a voice part in The Polar Express. Along with the big and small screen, Scolari also dabbled stage work with parts in Broadway productions including Hairspray, Wicked, and Sly Fox among others.

Along with playing Bishop Thomas Marx on Evil, Scolari’s most recent projects have included parts in Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story, and Blue Bloods. He leaves behind a wife and four children.