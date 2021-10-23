‘Insecure’ and ‘Curb’ Join HBO’s Sunday Lineup, Jason Sudeikis Returns to ‘SNL,’ Michael Keaton on ’60 Minutes,’ ‘SEAL Team’ Reflects on Sept. 11

Joining Succession on HBO’s blazing-hot Sunday lineup: the final season of Issa Rae’s Insecure and a new round of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Former Saturday Night Live cast member Jason Sudeikis, riding the Ted Lasso wave, returns to the stage as guest host. 60 Minutes profiles Dopesick star Michael Keaton. A special SEAL Team flashes back to 2001 to reveal how the tragedy of 9/11 paved the Bravo Team’s future.

HBO

Insecure

Season Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Few things stoke insecurity more than a reunion, and for Issa Dee (series co-creator Issa Rae), a 10th-year college reunion at Stanford is a time for her to reassess her life, career and relationships. “Everything’s out of my control,” she confesses as the fifth and final season of this groundbreaking comedy begins. Still reeling from the news that her on-and-off boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis) is about to become a father, Issa is also trying to mend her estranged friendship with Molly (Yvonne Orji). Good thing they’ve brought along Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) for some laughs—and she delivers, especially once she discovers why she’s no longer listed as an active alumna.

HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Season Premiere 10:40/9:40c

SUNDAY: Programming blocks don’t come much hotter than HBO’s on Sunday, with the third season of Succession leading into an hour of great comedy, with Insecure and Larry David’s caustic masterpiece of improvisational farce. As usual, there are few details in advance of Curb’s 11th season, though we look forward to seeing how pros like Jon Hamm, Woody Harrelson and especially Tracey Ullman fit into David’s misanthropic worldview. What we can always expect is that the more miserable Larry makes himself and everyone around him, the funnier Curb gets.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: Now this is what you call a victory lap. With multiple Emmys for Apple’s beloved Ted Lasso under his belt, Jason Sudeikis returns to Studio 8H, the stage that made him famous, for his first appearance as a guest host since leaving the ensemble in 2013 after nine seasons. Brandi Carlile is the first-time musical guest.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

60 Minutes

7:30/6:30c

SUNDAY: The newsmagazine profiles Michael Keaton, with Jon Wertheim visiting the actor, now 70, on his Montana ranch, where he reflects on his diversity of roles from Beetlejuice to Batman to Birdman. If nothing else, this segment should inspire viewers to head to Hulu to catch his latest performance, on Hulu’s wrenching docuseries Dopesick as a small-town doctor caught up in the OxyContin opioid epidemic.

CBS

SEAL Team

10/9c

SUNDAY: In an emotional episode marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the military drama flashes back to that fateful day—and the eve of the disaster on Sept. 10, 2001. Younger actors play earlier versions of the future Bravo Team, as the tragic events of Sept. 11 affect each character in life-altering ways. In present-day 2021, the actors visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City for the special anniversary, with team leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) on hand to contribute a personal item to the collection.

Inside Weekend TV: