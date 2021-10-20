What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in November 2021
November is shaping up to be a solid month for Netflix’s library as several original shows and films arrive.
Among some of the month’s highlights are films like The Harder They Fall with Regina King and Idris Elba, Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, and Passing starring Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson. On the series front, don’t miss out on Cowboy Bebop, Narcos: Mexico, Big Mouth, and the highly-anticipated Tiger King 2, among many others.
Below, we’re rounding up the month’s full slate of what’s coming and going from the streamer.
Available This Month on Netflix:
November TBA
Decoupled — NETFLIX SERIES
Happiness Ever After — NETFLIX FILM
November 1
The Claus Family — NETFLIX FILM
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
November 2
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 3
The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM
Lords of Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 4
Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in October 2021
November 5
A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Club — NETFLIX SERIES
Gloria — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM
Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES
We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM
Yara — NETFLIX FILM
Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM
November 6
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES
November 7
Father Christmas Is Back — NETFLIX FILM
November 9
Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES
Your Life Is a Joke — NETFLIX COMEDY
November 10
Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Passing — NETFLIX FILM
November 11
Love Never Lies — NETFLIX SERIES
November 12
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM
November 13
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES
November 14
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
November 15
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
November 16
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 17
Christmas Flow — NETFLIX SERIES
Prayers for the Stolen — NETFLIX FILM
The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Tear Along the Dotted Line — NETFLIX SERIES
Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — NETFLIX COMEDY
Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM
November 19
Blown Away: Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES
Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES
Dhamaka — NETFLIX FILM
Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY
Hellbound — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Me Instead — NETFLIX FILM
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM
November 20
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
New World — NETFLIX SERIES
November 22
Outlaws — NETFLIX FILM
Vita & Virginia
November 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 24
A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Bruised — NETFLIX FILM
Robin Robin — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
True Story — NETFLIX SERIES
November 25
F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Super Crooks — NETFLIX SERIES
November 26
A Castle for Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Green Snake — NETFLIX FILM
Light the Night — NETFLIX SERIES
School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES
Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM
November 28
Elves— NETFLIX SERIES
November 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 30
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier — NETFLIX FILM
The Summit of the Gods — NETFLIX FILM
Leaving This Month:
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree
My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!
Bucket List
The Lovers
The Late Bloomer
Sleepless
A Single Man
Fruitvale Station
America’s Next Top Model: Season 19
America’s Next Top Model: Season 20
K-On! The Movie
K-On!: Seasons 1-2
Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains
Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan
Safe House
Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Beverly Hills Ninja
Machete Kills
Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3
Man Down: Seasons 1-4
3 Days to Kill
A Knight’s Tale
American Outlaws
Are You the One: Seasons 1-2
Battlefield Earth
Chef
Clear and Present Danger
Freedom Writers
Glee: Seasons 1-6
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Letters to Juliet
The Lincoln Lawyer
Million Dollar Baby
Peppermint
Pineapple Express
Rake: Seasons 1-4
Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
School of Rock
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4
Waterworld