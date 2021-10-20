What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in November 2021

The Harder They Fall

November is shaping up to be a solid month for Netflix’s library as several original shows and films arrive.

Among some of the month’s highlights are films like The Harder They Fall with Regina King and Idris Elba, Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, and Passing starring Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson. On the series front, don’t miss out on Cowboy Bebop, Narcos: Mexico, Big Mouth, and the highly-anticipated Tiger King 2, among many others.

Below, we’re rounding up the month’s full slate of what’s coming and going from the streamer.

Available This Month on Netflix:

November TBA

Decoupled — NETFLIX SERIES

Happiness Ever After — NETFLIX FILM

November 1

The Claus Family — NETFLIX FILM

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

November 2



Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 3

The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM

Lords of Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 4

Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 5

A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Club — NETFLIX SERIES

Gloria — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM

Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES

We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM

Yara — NETFLIX FILM

Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM

November 6

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES

November 7

Father Christmas Is Back — NETFLIX FILM

November 9

Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES

Your Life Is a Joke — NETFLIX COMEDY

November 10

Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Passing — NETFLIX FILM

November 11

Love Never Lies — NETFLIX SERIES

November 12

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM

November 13

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES

November 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

November 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

November 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 17

Christmas Flow — NETFLIX SERIES

Prayers for the Stolen — NETFLIX FILM

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line — NETFLIX SERIES

Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — NETFLIX COMEDY

Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM

November 19

Blown Away: Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES

Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES

Dhamaka — NETFLIX FILM

Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hellbound — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Me Instead — NETFLIX FILM

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM

November 20

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

New World — NETFLIX SERIES

November 22

Outlaws — NETFLIX FILM

Vita & Virginia

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 24

A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Bruised — NETFLIX FILM

Robin Robin — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

True Story — NETFLIX SERIES

November 25

F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Super Crooks — NETFLIX SERIES

November 26

A Castle for Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Green Snake — NETFLIX FILM

Light the Night — NETFLIX SERIES

School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES

Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM

November 28

Elves— NETFLIX SERIES

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier — NETFLIX FILM

The Summit of the Gods — NETFLIX FILM

Leaving This Month:

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

Bucket List

The Lovers

The Late Bloomer

Sleepless

A Single Man

Fruitvale Station

America’s Next Top Model: Season 19

America’s Next Top Model: Season 20

K-On! The Movie

K-On!: Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

Safe House

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

3 Days to Kill

A Knight’s Tale

American Outlaws

Are You the One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld