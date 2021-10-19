Colin Woodell Cast in Lead Role of ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’

Just one day after Mel Gibson was announced as a cast member of Starz’s The Continental, the John Wick prequel miniseries has revealed its leading man: Colin Woodell.

The Flight Attendant actor will star as a young Winston Scott, originally played by Ian McShane in the film series. The show, set in 1975 New York City, will explore the origins of the titular “hotel-for-assassins” and how Scott came to be in control of it, according to Variety.

Woodell is no stranger to the small screen, having several television credits to his name, including The Purge, Devious Maids, The Originals, Masters of Sex, and Designated Survivor. He starred alongside Harrison Ford in the 2020 film The Call of the Wild, as well as the 2018 horror-thriller Unfriended: Dark Web. The three-night special event series will mark Gibson’s return to television, marking his first TV appearance since his three-episode role on ABC’s Complete Savages.

The John Wick film franchise has grossed over $300 million worldwide, with the fourth installment currently underway for a May 2022 release. The films follow Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin who seeks revenge against the son of a powerful mob boss for the death of his puppy, given to him by his dead wife.

The prequel series comes from writers, executive producers, and showrunners Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward. Though Reeves is not involved in the project, discussions have been held over his potential involvement as a producer.

The Continental, TBA, Starz