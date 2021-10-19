‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman Transforms Into a TV Icon in the First Trailer (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Amazon’s Being the Ricardos has officially dropped and Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are transforming into one of TV’s most famous and iconic couples in the sneak peek.

As teased in the title, Kidman and Bardem take on the task of being Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as the film takes a peek behind the curtain of their beloved series I Love Lucy. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Newsroom), Being the Ricardos isn’t all laughs as drama abounds.

Joining Kidman and Bardem in the film are costars Jake Lacy, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat. Together, they’ll help bring this fascinating tale to life with the help of Amazon on which the film will stream beginning December 21 (it hits select theaters on December 10).

The film follows Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they’re threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos. The revealing glimpse into the couple’s complex romance and professional relationship takes center stage as the movie explores what it was like in the writers’ room, on the I Love Lucy soundstage, and behind closed doors.

The action is set during a critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy. In the trailer, below, viewers get a brief glimpse at Kidman who recreates Lucy’s grape stomping sequence with Vivian Vance’s Ethel (played in the film by Arianda).

Catch the shocking tease, below, and stay tuned for the arrival of Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime Video this December.

Being the Ricardos, Movie Premiere, Tuesday, December 21, Amazon (Friday, December 10 in theaters)