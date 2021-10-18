Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series at Starz

Mel Gibson has reportedly signed on to star in Starz’s John Wick prequel miniseries The Continental.

According to Deadline, Gibson will feature in the three-night special-event TV series based on the Keanu Reeves film series as a character named Cormac. The Continental is set to explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, which has become a centerpiece for the John Wick universe.

The action will take place through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, who is forced to face a past he thought he’d left behind in 1975 New York City. Winston will navigate New York City’s underworld in order to seize control of the iconic hotel.

As fans of John Wick know, Winston Scott is portrayed by Ian McShane in the films, but it’s unclear who will fill the role in this iteration. The Continental is a Lionsgate Television production for Starz and will mark Gibson’s first TV role since a three-episode arc on the early 2000s ABC series Complete Savages.

The Braveheart actor began his career in 1978 on the Australian series The Sullivans before taking on memorable roles in titles such as Lethal Weapon, Mad Max, Ransom, The Patriot, and Signs, among others. The Oscar winner has made his mark with directing over the years and is currently working on his follow-up to 2004’s The Passion of the Christ, the upcoming film The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection.

For those unfamiliar with John Wick, the film franchise starring Reeves follows the titular assassin who comes out of retirement to exact revenge after the son of a mob boss kills the puppy Wick’s dead wife left him. Since the original film’s debut, an action-packed series of movies have followed.

While Reeves isn’t expected to participate in The Continental, there are discussions surrounding his involvement as a possible producer. Stay tuned for additional details as the TV project takes shape at Starz.

The Continental, TBA, Starz