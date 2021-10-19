Monday TV Ratings: First ‘NCIS’ After Mark Harmon’s Exit Wins Night

Mark Harmon exited NCIS in last week’s episode, making the October 18 the first without Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Did people continue to tune in to the long-running drama (now in its 19th season)? Yes, they did, keeping the CBS procedural as the night’s most-watched series (both scripted and unscripted).

Even without Harmon, NCIS once again topped the night in total viewers, with 7.39 million tuning in (just a bit down from the previous episode’s 7.37, still the night’s most-watched show). Following it was The Voice with 6.13 million, Dancing With the Stars‘ 5.61 million, NCIS: Hawai’i‘s 5.27 million, and 9-1-1‘s 5.14 million.

DWTS and 9-1-1 topped the key demo among adults 18-49, with a 0.8 rating. The Voice followed, with a 0.75 rating, followed by NCIS (steady with last week) and The Neighborhood‘s 0.6.

At 8/7c, while Dancing With the Stars was up in both the demo and viewers, The Voice was down in both from last week. 9-1-1 was steady, and The Neighborhood lost a few viewers. At 8:30/7:30c, Bob ♥ Abishola was steady in the demo and lost a few viewers. Then at 9/8c, The Big Leap ticked up in both the demo (0.3 from 0.25) and viewers (1.39 million from 1.25).

NCIS: Hawai’i easily won the 10/9c slot opposite Ordinary Joe. The CBS procedural’s 0.5 rating was up a tenth from last week, while it was even in viewers (5.27 million). Meanwhile, the NBC drama was steady (0.4 rating, 2.51 million viewers).

Meanwhile, over on the CW, Howie Mandel’s special brought in 380,000 viewers (and a 0.1 rating), followed by Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 9:30/8:30c, watched by 300,000 (with a 0.0 rating).