Remembering Robin Williams, ‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 200, ‘Four Hours’ Relives the Capitol Siege, Bees Buzz in ‘Nature’

A special edition of the ABC News Superstar series profiles the late, great Robin Williams. The milestone 200th episode of NBC’s Chicago Fire is a must-see for Casey fans. An HBO documentary examines the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. PBS’ Nature opens its 40th anniversary with a study of bees within an English garden.

Superstar

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

Few comedians had the range and combustible creative energy as Robin Williams, the subject of a documentary profile that illustrates the “spark of madness” that fueled his stand-up comedy while hinting at a darker side of substance abuse and depression. Interviews include Good Morning, Vietnam director Barry Levinson, fellow comics including Margaret Cho and Lewis Black, and excerpts from Williams’ interviews in the ABC News archives.

Chicago Fire

9/8c

The first of NBC’s Chicago procedurals reaches a milestone-episode #200—but instead of celebrating, fans are fretting that this could be the swan song for Capt. Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), who was last seen contemplating a move across the country to Oregon to care for Griffin and Ben Darden, sons of his late firefighter friend. It could also be a life-changing episode for Cruz (Joe Minoso), whose wife Chloe goes into labor, bringing him this much closer to fatherhood.

Four Hours at the Capitol

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

An immersive documentary replays the disturbing events and indelible images of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where a surge of rioters stormed the building with the goal of disrupting the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Using new footage from phone videos, surveillance and body cameras, and first-hand accounts from lawmakers, police officers and protestors, the 90-minute film is a comprehensive account of an incident that shook American democracy at its core, leaving five dead and more than 140 police officers injured.

Nature

Season Premiere 8/7c

Thankfully, Nature will always be with us—the long-running PBS program, anyway, now in its landmark 40th season. The new season begins with a captivating artifact from the COVID-19 lockdown. What’s a wildlife cameraman like Martin Dohm to do when stuck at home? He trains his camera on his garden in Bristol, England, where he discovers more than 60 species of bees right outside his door, prompting a celebration of diversity within this insect family.

Dopesick

In another enraging chapter of the gripping docudrama about the scourge of OxyContin and the opioid epidemic, Betsy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Doc Fennix (Michael Keaton) hit rock bottom in their addictions while investigators seek the source of that infamous claim that the drug was only addictive to 1% of users. And how does the Sackler pharma family react to the reality of OxyContin’s addictive nature? They seek an “aggressive expert” who can testify to a new theory of “pseudo-addiction,” blaming the addict instead of the drug and suggesting that addiction is just a symptom of untreated pain, so why not just increase the dosage?

