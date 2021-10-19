Hulu Orders ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series From Mel Brooks

Hulu has given a series order to History of the World, Part II, which it is billing as a sequel to the 1981 film History of the World, Part I.

The eight-episode series from Searchlight Television and 20th Television is executive produced and written by Mel Brooks, Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, and Kevin Salter. Production is set to commence in the spring of 2022.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks shared in a statement about the announcement.

The original movie saw Brooks put his comic spin on the history of mankind covering events ranging from the Old Testament to the French Revolution over the course of several comedy sketches. The new series will expand upon that as Brooks and the other writers tackle other moments from history.

Brooks’ impact on television and film has been massive over the years. Beginning his career writing for television on Your Show of Shows, he created the series Get Smart with Buck Henry.

Then Brooks tackled movies such as Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Spaceballs, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and High Anxiety, as well as History of the World, Part I which was narrated by Orson Welles and featured such stars as Cloris Leachman, Sid Caesar, and Gregory Hines.

Don’t miss History of the World, Part II as the series takes shape at Hulu. Stay tuned for more details in the months ahead.

History of the World, Part II, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu