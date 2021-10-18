‘Lost In Space’ Season 3 Sets Premiere Date, Reveals First Look Images & Trailer (VIDEO)

Lost in Space returns to Netflix for its third and final season on December 1, and, in anticipation, the streamer has released some first-look images and a teaser trailer.

“This is Will Robinson of the 24th colonist group; if you’re watching this recording, there’s a chance things didn’t work out the way I hoped they would,” says Maxwell Jenkins‘ Will at the start of the trailer (watch below). This ominous narration gives way to images of abandoned spacecraft, epic battles, and planetary explosions.

Lost in Space is a modern adaptation of the 1965 series of the same name. It follows the Robinsons, a family of space colonists whose spaceship veers off-course en route to their new home. The third season will see the stakes higher than ever as the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test.

In addition to Jenkins, the series stars Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson, Toby Stephens as John Robinson, Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson, Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson, Ignacio Serricchio as Don West, Parker Posey as June Harris / Zoe Smith, and Brian Steele as the Robot.

The final season follows Judy, Penny, Will, and the Robot as they attempt to lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation, all while discovering life-changing secrets. Meanwhile, John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids.

Zack Estrin (Prison Break) serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless. In an interview with Deadline, Estrin explained that he had “always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” therefore deciding to end the series after three seasons.

“A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot.”

Lost in Space, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, December 1, Netflix