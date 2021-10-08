‘That ’90s Show’: Netflix Announces ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff With Series Originals

That ’70s Show is getting a spinoff at Netflix as the streamer announced plans for its forthcoming series That ’90s Show.

From the original series’ creators, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, That ’90s Show will see the return of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who reprise their roles as Red and Kitty. Together, the actors will executive produce the project alongside That ’90s Show creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler.

Get ready to say “hello, Wisconsin!” It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer. There, she bonds with a whole new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.

Ultimately, the show teaches viewers that sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll never dies, it just changes clothes every few years or so. The series is co-created by writers Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Lindsey Turner who also executive produces alongside Gregg Mettler.

Others attached to the show as executive producers include The Carsey-Werner Company’s Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, who both served as executive producers on That ’70s Show. The multicamera spinoff has been given a 10-episode order.

The original series That ’70s Show ran on Fox for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. While Topher Grace and Laura Prepon played Eric and Donna in the original series, it’s unclear if they’ll reprise their roles in That ’90s Show. Other stars featured in the original show included Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Danny Masterson.

Stay tuned for additional details as the series continues to develop at Netflix.