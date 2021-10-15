ABC has set the fourth installment of its successful Singalong franchise to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a legendary rock band.

Darren Criss will host The Queen Family Singalong, airing Thursday, November 4, at 8/7c. The special, one-night-only event invites viewers to gather and rock out to killer Queen hits, performed by musical artists the whole family knows and loves.

The performances include: Adam Lambert with “The Show Must Go On, Derek Hough featuring Alexander Jean with “Another One Bites the Dust,” Fall Out Boy with “Under Pressure,” Jimmie Allen featuring Miss Piggy with “Crazy Little Thing Called Love, JoJo Siwa and Orianthi with “We Will Rock You,” OneRepublic with “We Are the Champions,” and Pentatonix with “Somebody to Love.” More will be announced at a later date.

Plus, to celebrate Broadway’s reopening, Disney Theatrical Production’s Broadway cast members from The Lion King and Aladdin will come together for a showstopping version of “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Performers include Milo Alosi, Tia Altinay, Lissa DeGuzman, Bonita Hamilton, Mduduzi Madela, Brandon McCall, Michael James Scott, and Adrienne Walker.

The Queen Family Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Patrizia Di Maria, RJ Durell, Nick Florez, Hamish Hamilton, Raj Kapoor, and Katy Mullan.

The Disney Family Singalong first premiered in April 2020 and was TV’s highest-rated show among adults 18-49 on any network on any night since the 2020 Oscars on ABC. A combined total of 29.9 million viewers watched the three editions of The Disney Family Singalong (including one for the holidays) after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.

The Queen Family Singalong, Thursday, November 4, 8/7c, ABC