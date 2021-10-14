‘Y&R’ Wedding Drama: Will Victoria’s Family Ruin Her Big Day With Ashland?

Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) may be a savvy businesswoman but she’s also often led with her heart. So, while she and Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) haven’t known each other for long, the two are set to tie the knot on Young and the Restless. The bride and groom are committed to one another but the union is not sitting well with Vicki’s ex, Billy (Jason Thompson). Will he or someone else close to Vicki stand up and object when the wedding officiator gets to the whole “or forever hold your peace” part?

TV Insider chatted with Heinle and Burgi about their soap nuptials, which are being attended by an interesting array of guests in addition to Vicki’s parents, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and brother Nick (Joshua Morrow). They include Leslie Brooks (original cast member Janice Lynde), Victoria’s nephew Noah Newman (show newcomer Rory Gibson), and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), who managed to pull off a coup by providing the bride with an original wedding gown. Read on for some pre-ceremony scoop!

Is Victoria truly prepared to marry this guy?

Amelia Heinle: She is — but she’s worried about Billy and her brother Nicholas [Morrow] messing the whole thing up.

They are protective. Who’s the one more likely to object — Billy or Nick, who turned out to be the big reporter in the family having uncovered Ashland’s true past?

Heinle: She’s very worried about Billy and also, Jesse Gains [Jamison Jones], the man from Ashland’s past.

What does she love about Ashland?

Heinle: She’s impressed that he’s a great businessman. Maybe he reminds her of her father [Victor, played by Braeden]?

There are similarities. Let’s talk about the wedding dress that Sally designed.

Heinle: It’s beautiful. Absolutely, beautiful. I love it so much. I picked it out with our designer. We agreed completely [on] how gorgeous it is.

Sally’s been looking to make amends for committing the heinous act of helping Summer (Hunter King) get her dream job in Italy. Why did Vicki put her feelings aside and go with Sally’s design?

Heinle: I think that Victoria did this because this wedding is more important to her than anything. She’s completely focused on this day being perfect. After she tried on the dress and saw that it was a perfect fit and beautiful, she was able to look past what Sally had done. They even made peace.

How about that palazzo set! Very impressive in today’s tough economic times. What were your thoughts when you saw it?

Heinle: Exactly what you just said — I couldn’t believe they put so much time, effort, and money into it. It was old-school Y&R. What did you think, Richard?

Yes, Richard, please. I’ve been ignoring you.

Heinle: That’s because I keep talking over him!

Richard Burgi: I thought it was wonderful, really lovely just as Amelia said. I was transported to Tuscany every time I stepped on set. I could not have been more in love with my TV bride. Ashland put her through quite a number of changes.

Ashland’s former wife, Tara, played by Elizabeth Leiner, was so patrician and reserved. She played things close to the vest before showing her true self. What was it like working with her?

Burgi: She’s a very interesting human. [Elizabeth] has a degree in social work and made her living as a family counselor. She brings the gravitas of having dealt with real-life experiences. Some actors do and others don’t. She was always ready to work hard and dig deeper.

Amelia, fans were asking where Victoria’s son Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) was. The show gave you a one-way phone call to address his absence.

Heinle: Yes. I was super happy about that. And then, there were references to the kids — Johnny and Katie — being there off-camera. They’re very good about keeping the connection between families. Ashland’s son Harrison [Kellan Enriquez] illegitimate son was actually there.

Yes. Another DNA test was taken off-camera. Who knows if Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) the true dad or not. Richard, you play really well with Kellan despite the show biz adage ‘never work with kids or animals.’

Burgi: Yeah, he’s very sweet. Kids can be handfuls but they’re fun. That’s the joy. You never know what you’re going to get. Everyone shoots from the hip when they work with kids or animals. That’s the fun part as well.

Had you ever crossed paths with Janice Lynde (Leslie) on the New York soap scene in the 1980s? You were both on Another World but at different times.

Burgi: No. This was the first time we met and it was quite a pleasure. She’s very talented. I was watching the air show this week and she was quite good. I’m really compelled by the level of talent of everyone in this group. Everyone is so good. Each person brings a uniqueness to their character.

Richard, this was supposed to be a short-term gig, but you appear to be staying on indefinitely. How’s it going?

Burgi: They originally wanted me for nine shows. What I really enjoy about this show is that the actors work very hard. We try to have fun. Everyone brings a commitment to the material.

Did they give you the whole “Ashland’s really a guy named Bobby DeFranco” in advance?

Burgi: I knew things were going to fall apart for a bit. I try to wade my way through the material and be in the moment.

Ashland’s decision to ship Harrison off to Italy seemed odd as Harrison may die but you somehow made it work.

Burgi: Ashland’s been going through so many changes and difficulties and has been dealing with his past. It came down to what ultimately would be best for Harrison.

Have you read any of the theories that fans have come up with about Ashland’s true motives? They range from Ashland not really being ill to him being in cahoots with Tara to take over Newman to he’s been lying to Vicki this whole time.

Burgi: Negative. Actually, I have heard about a couple of theories. My wife and I were looking through some of the back-and-forth. There’s a fair amount of people out there who believe Ashland’s up to no good. That’s understandable. But when you meet a good woman, it can change your life — even if you have a history of being a bad man.

Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS