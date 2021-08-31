‘Young and the Restless’ Recasting: Rory Gibson to Play Noah Newman

As happens often in daytime soaps, The Young and the Restless has recast a character, and this one is coming back on screen after almost a year.

Rory Gibson has joined the cast of the CBS soap as Noah Newman, the son of legacy characters Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), now divorced. His first episode will air later this fall.

Noah was last seen in September 2020, played by Robert Adamson. The character, who debuted on the soap in 1997, has also been played by Hunter Allan (2005-2008), Kevin Schmidt (2008-2010, 2011-2012), and Luke Kleintank (2010-2011), among others, over the years. Case isn’t the first person to play Sharon; before her, Monica Potter and Heidi Mark played the character. And Noah isn’t the only child of Nick and Sharon to be recast, with Reylynn Caster taking over as their daughter Faith for Alyvia Alyn Lind.

Gibson’s credits include the television movies A Night to Regret and Twisted Twin, the short Grace, and the film Severed Road.

See Also Who Is Holding Mariah Captive on 'Y&R'? Camryn Grimes Speculates on the Identity Grimes opens up about performing all those monologues and who might be holding Mariah prisoner — and why.

Previous recastings on The Young and the Restless include Justin Gaston taking over for Donny Boaz as Chance, Peter Bergman stepping in as Jack after Terry Lester, and Sean Dominic as Nate (after Walter Fauntleroy and Brooks Darnell).

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS