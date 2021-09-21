‘Y&R’ Star Peter Bergman on If Jack & Phyllis Should Have a Happy Ending (VIDEO)

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), together forever? It’s too soon to tell for the The Young and the Restless duo, but Jack recently put all his cards on the table with his former wife and told her his feelings are as strong as ever. Needless to say this complicates things not just for Jack but also for Phyllis, who is currently involved with Jack’s former stepson, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

So it’s the perfect time to look back on the Jack and Phyllis relationship over the decades to see not only if there is a future for them but if there should be a future for them. In the Jack-centric episode, the daytime drama is looking back at key moments from the couple’s past, but also at a moment that looks into the future.

As Bergman explains, Jack is “trying to stay awake so he can talk to [his son] Kyle in Italy. As he fades off he begins dreaming about the repercussions about blurting those words out to Phyllis and how they affect everyone in his life.” In the end, Jack may need to do some negotiating between not only why he’s sharing those feelings, but also if he should listen to his head or his heart.

The actor — who has won three daytime Emmys since debuting in the role of Jack in 1989 — says working with Stafford has always been a dream. “I worked a great deal with Michelle Stafford for many years and tapping on that is so easy to do. I have long said that Jack and Phyllis didn’t break up because they hated each other or something went wrong. They broke up with each other because it was too painful.”

He adds that he and Stafford both know how important it is to keep it present. “Nobody in Genoa City knows Jack better than Phyllis,” he says.

Watch the full interview above and check out some of the great old clips from the past 20-plus years.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS