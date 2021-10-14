‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Brings Back Jon Hamm & More in Full Season 11 Trailer (VIDEO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm Jon Hamm and Larry David
HBO

He’s back. Larry David is bringing the laughs with an all-new 11th season of HBO’s long-running comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Set to return Sunday, October 24, the full official trailer is unveiling plenty of fun surprises fans can expect as the season unfolds. Alongside David, Season 11 welcomes back series regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove, and Cheryl Hines.

Curb Your Enthuisasm Season 11 Susie Essman Lucy Liu Larry David

(Credit: HBO)

But as with the seasons that came before it, Curb Your Enthusiasm is welcoming several famous faces including first-timers as well as returning favorites. In the opening moments of the trailer, below, Susie and Jeff are throwing a dinner party that includes Season 10’s Vince Vaughn, returning as Freddy Funkhouser as well as an on-again-off-again guest star Richard Kind as Cousin Andy. Patton Oswalt is also in attendance, but it’s unclear if he’ll be playing himself or a specific character.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Albert Brooks Larry David

(Credit: HBO)

“Larry, you can’t look me in the eye and toast?” Susie asks her dinner guest during the meal, teeing up one of the duo’s signature verbal scuffles. Other highlights include Larry getting stuck in traffic, being told off by those around him, and the reason why Larry doesn’t pray.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm': Larry David Hasn't Changed in a Season 11 First Look (VIDEO)See Also

'Curb Your Enthusiasm': Larry David Hasn't Changed in a Season 11 First Look (VIDEO)

Plus, find out when the comedy will officially return to HBO.

Meanwhile, other guests teased in the trailer and in first look photos for the season include Jon Hamm, Seth Rogen, and Lucy Liu. And don’t miss Albert Brooks who will make his first appearance on the show. The comedian is brother to the late series regular Bob Einstein who was known for playing Marty Funkhouser.

Catch the trailer, below, and don’t miss Curb Your Enthusiasm when it returns to TV this fall on HBO.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, October 24, 10:40/9:40c, HBO

