‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Larry David Hasn’t Changed in a Season 11 First Look (VIDEO)

A lot has changed since the last time viewers saw Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm, but a new teaser and key are proving that he hasn’t changed a bit.

Season 11, set to arrive Sunday, October 24 on HBO, will feature 10 episodes, kicking off with a 40-minute premiere episode. The Emmy-winning comedy from Larry David first debuted on HBO in 2ooo and aired for eight seasons through 2011 before triumphantly returning in 2017 with Season 9.

Now, with 100 episodes to date, Curb Your Enthusiasm continues to follow an over-the-top version of David in his fictionalized day-to-day life which features returning players Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis.

As teased in the promo, below, the world has changed a lot, but the stubborn Larry David hasn’t been transformed one bit. In a nod to the show’s comedic tone, Larry’s head stands in for the Earth, hinting at his “world revolves around me” attitude.

In Season 11, trivial details in day-to-day life such as cold coffee, a stained shirt, or a missing toothbrush could precipitate a catastrophic chain of events in Larry’s eyes. In order to keep things spontaneous narratively, the series is shot without a script as cast members are given a rough outline of scenes to improvise on.

The method has worked so far, and it will be exciting to see where they take the show heading into its eleventh season. Created by David, he executive produces the series with Garlin and Jeff Schaffer as Laura Streicher serves as co-executive producer, and Jon Hayman and Steve Leff work as consulting producers.

Don’t miss a single second, check out the teaser, below, and stay tuned for the season premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, October 24, 10:40/9:40 c, HBO and on HBO Max