Amazon is bringing a star-studded voice cast to screens soon with the new adult animated comedy Fairfax. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the eight-episode first season will begin streaming on Friday, October 29 and released first-look images.

Fairfax “follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles—the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture,” according to Amazon. It’s “about the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are, to fit in while standing out, and what it feels like to wait in line for a pair of sneakers you’re never going to cop.” The voice cast includes Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim, and Jaboukie Young-White.

Gisondo’s Dale is new to Los Angeles from Oregon. This earnest, outdoorsy kid “loves his dad and his fanny pack, and with his cargo shorts and hiking boots, he’s the accidental poster child for normcore.” Clemons voices aspiring model-slash-activist Derica, who wants to save the planet in style. Kim’s Benny is “a savvy sneakerhead on a mission for generational clout—right after he practices cello and walks the dog.” And Young-White voices Truman, described as “a self-proclaimed ‘auteur’ filmmaker and a budding Casanova.”

The guest cast includes Pamela Adlon as Phyllis, Jeff Bottoms as The Plug, Yvette Nicole Brown as Trini, Rob Delaney as Grant, Zoey Deutch as Lily, Colton Dunn as Principal Weston, John Leguizamo as Glenn the pigeon, Camila Mendes as Melody, Larry Owens as Jules, Linda Park as Joy, Billy Porter as Hiroki Hassan, Ben Schwartz as Cody, Tim Simons as Brian, and JB Smoove as Quattro the pigeon.

Fairfax is created and executive produced by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. Additional executive producers include Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler for Serious Business, Peter A. Knight, and Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Cannobio for Titmouse. The artist Somehoodlum, who designed the characters for the series, serves as a consulting producer alongside the pop/internet culture clothing and media brand Pizzaslime.

Scroll down to check out a first look at the characters.

Fairfax, Series Premiere, Friday, October 29, Amazon Prime Video