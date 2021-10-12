Monday TV Ratings: Mark Harmon’s ‘NCIS’ Exit Splits Wins With ‘The Voice’

NCIS fans may not have been aware at the time (though the episode certainly foreshadowed it for those who did tune in), but they were watching Mark Harmon’s last episode on Monday, October 11 — and they sent him off with a win on the night.

NCIS was the most-watched series on Monday, with 7.37 million tuning in. It’s followed by The Voice with 6.77 million viewers, The Neighborhood with 5.15 million, NCIS: Hawai’i with 5.10 million, and 9-1-1 with 4.98 million. Meanwhile, The Voice took home the win in the demo with a 0.9 rating, followed by 9-1-1 (0.8), Dancing With the Stars (0.7), The Neighborhood (0.6, and NCIS (0.5.)

NCIS was down from last week in viewers and the key demo. As for the rest of CBS’ lineup, The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola (with 4.91 million viewers) were both slightly down from last week and about even in the demo. NCIS: Hawai’i dipped as well, with 5.10 million tuning in and a 0.4 rating (compared to last week’s 5.54 million and 0.48 rating).

Despite coming in first in the demo and second in viewers, The Voice did dip, while Ordinary Joe gained a few viewers (2.63 million to 3.0) and was up in the demo (0.5 from 0.33). Over on FOX, 9-1-1 lost a few viewers, while The Big Leap was up almost a tenth in the demo (0.3 from 0.23 rating).

See Also Will You Watch 'NCIS' Without Mark Harmon? (POLL) The CBS procedural said goodbye to Harmon and his character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, four episodes into Season 19.

Dancing With the Stars‘ Disney week was steady in the demo (0.7 rating) but lost a few viewers (4.74 million from 4.40). And following it on ABC, The Good Doctor was steady (0.4 rating, 3.64 million viewers).

Roswell, New Mexico closed out its third season with back-to-back episodes (0.1 rating, 0.52 million viewers and 0.1 rating, 0.47 million viewers) about even with last week.