‘Fairfax’: Middle Schoolers Search for Style Fame in Amazon Adult Animated Comedy (VIDEO)

Inspired by the “hypebeast” trendsetters of Los Angeles’ go-to shopping destination, Prime Video’s new original adult animated comedy Fairfax will follow a group of middle school friends as they try to earn clout on the titular avenue. Premiering on Friday, October 29, the eight-episode series stars Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter Kim, and Jaboukie Young-White as the four pals at the center of the story. Guest voices include Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Rob Delaney, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, JB Smoove, John Leguizamo, Colton Dunn, and more.

“Fairfax offers a satirical play on the young, new wave of the sneakerhead/streetwear community, while also capturing the very essence of hypebeast culture — inclusive of the fashion, music, and pop culture that intertwines it all together,” states the show’s description.

“The hilarious series pokes fun at hype culture in silly and absurd ways that ultimately showcases the impact among younger generations. Fairfax plays on Gen Z hot topics including cancel culture, social media etiquette, social media activists, clout chasing, sneaker obsessions, and more.”

While following the characters’ quest for style excellence, the series will also explore “the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are, to fit in while standing out, and what it feels like to wait in line for a pair of sneakers you’re never going to cop.”

As a bonus, Amazon will drop items from the series’ fictional streetwear brand Latrine—the first release being the Dr. Phil box T-shirt seen in the trailer. Dr. Phil himself tweeted about his new clothing venture, stating, “It’s time…this Thursday, I’m entering the world of streetwear.”

It’s time… this Thursday I’m entering the world of streetwear @latrine94 — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) October 6, 2021

Longtime friends Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley will executive produce the series with Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler for Serious Business and Peter A. Knight, Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Cannobio for the animation studio Titmouse. With characters designed by artist somehoodlum, pop/internet culture clothing and media brand Pizzzaslime will act as a consulting producer for the series.

Fairfax, Series Premiere, Friday, October 29, Amazon Prime Video