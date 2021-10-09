The new crew in the Star Trek franchise has quite the legend guiding them … sort of. Kate Mulgrew voices a hologram based on her Voyager character, and as part of the Prodigy panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ unveiled an extended sneak peek teasing what to expect. Plus, it was announced that the animated kids series will feature another Voyager star.

“I’m Kathryn Janeway, your training advisor. I’m a hologram based on one of the most decorated captains in Starfleet history, programmed to assist the Protostar‘s crew on their journey back to Federation space,” the hologram explains in the sneak peek. “I’m only here to offer advice and maintain the Protostar‘s lower-level functions. Everything else is up to your crew, but I believe there is something you aren’t being truthful about.”

Watch the aliens meet her and her reaction to who’s on the ship in the video below.

During the panel, we also learned that Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran will recur in Season 1. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Thursday, October 28, with a one-hour episode, on Paramount+. In “Lost & Found,” a group of lawless teens, exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for their newfound ship if they are going to escape Tars Lamora, but the Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans. Throughout the series and during their adventures, this motley crew of young aliens will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

In addition to Mulgrew, the voice cast includes Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Drednok.

Star Trek: Prodigy, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 28, Paramount+