Shawn & Gus Return in ‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’ — Watch the Trailer (VIDEO)

Psych-Os, it’s time to think up with a fun new nickname for your best friend (that they will hate), just like Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) does for Gus (Dulé Hill), because our favorite police consultants are back for a sequel to a sequel.

During New York Comic Con, Peacock announced that Psych 3: This Is Gus, the upcoming 90-minute film serving as a sequel to Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, will premiere on Thursday, November 18. And not only that — the streaming service also debuted the first trailer and poster!

The trailer starts off the only way it can: with one of Shawn’s fun (or annoying, depending on who you ask) introductions. But this time, Gus takes over: “My name is Burton Guster, and this is my partner, Potential Spam.” “I’ll call later,” Shawn immediately adds.

In the new movie, it’s almost time for “Groomzilla Gus” and Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster. However, Shawn and Gus set out to track down Selene’s estranged husband… and to find out just who the bride is? Is she leading a double life?

Plus, Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career. “I’m back, drink it in,” he declares. Watch the video above for more of that joy we expect from Psych (yes, that includes multiple “suck it”s), fun costumes, and a nod to Peacock at the end. (“There’s so many streamers,” Shawn points out.)

Also returning from the original series (which aired eight seasons from 2006 to 2014 on USA) and movies are Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen, Sage Brocklebank, and Kurt Fuller. Plus, English singer-songwriter Curt Smith will guest star as himself (and play at Gus’ wedding, if he gets what he wants) and Allen Maldonado joins the cast as Alan Decker, Selene’s estranged husband.

