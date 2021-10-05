Ed Sheeran Joins NBC’s ‘The Voice’ as Mega Mentor

Ed Sheeran is joining The Voice for Season 21 at NBC. The singer-songwriter will serve as the show’s Mega Mentor this time around.

The global superstar joins coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton to help mentor their remaining artists who make it through the Battle Rounds onto the Knockouts. Sheeran will begin his run on the show starting Monday, October 25.

During the Knockouts, the artists are paired against a teammate once more, but this time around they’re allowed to select their own song to perform individually as opposed to the Battles which involve duetting on a song picked by their coaches.

Utilizing his experience as a songwriter, music producer, and performer, Sheeran offers competitors a multi-faceted mentorship that will guide them through their vocal and technical choices. His presence serves to build up the competing artists’ strengths ahead of their time in the Knockouts spotlight.

Also in this round of the competition, coaches choose the winner of each performance, revealing who will move on to the Live Playoffs. Each coach also has one steal they’re allowed to use throughout the round.

Sheeran’s role as a Mega Mentor comes days before the October 29 launch of his latest studio album = (Equals), which includes recent singles “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.” The four-time Grammy-winning artist follows in the footsteps of last season’s Mega Mentor, Snoop Dogg. See how Sheeran does when he arrives on The Voice later this month.

The Voice, Season 21, Battle Rounds, Begin Monday, October 25, 8/7c, NBC