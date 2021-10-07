‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ To Air Spanish Countdown From Puerto Rico

ABC has confirmed that Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will celebrate its 50th year by presenting the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown live from Puerto Rico.

While Ryan Seacrest returns for his 17th year to host the festivities in Times Square, the Spanish language celebration will take place in the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s newest entertainment and nightlife complex. The event will air on Friday, December 31, live on ABC at 8 PM EST.

“As we expand the footprint of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ we’re proud to broadcast from Puerto Rico as we showcase the vibrant multicultural destination to commemorate this milestone year for the iconic New Year’s celebration,” said Adam Stotsky, the President of MRC Live and Alternative, the production company behind the annual event.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the long-running New Year’s tradition which celebrates the very best in music. The show rings in the new year with over five and half hours of live performances and gives viewers a look at the celebrations from around the world. Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square, and additional locations will be announced at a later date.

Puerto Rico’s countdown will occur at 11 PM EST/12 AM AST and comes as the Caribbean Island’s capital city of San Juan celebrates its 500th anniversary. The event will celebrate the Island’s existing holiday season traditions, including vibrant culture, food, dance, and music.

“We are very excited to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on our Island and to count on this high-caliber event to project the greatness of Puerto Rico and our people,” said Governor Pedro Pierluisi. “This celebration not only allows Puerto Ricans to enjoy this great historic event; it also speaks to diverse communities around the world that our Island is ready to receive tourism and foster economic development.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, December 31, 8 PM EST / 11 PM EST, ABC