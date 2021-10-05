Amazon’s Holiday Rom-Com Series ‘With Love’ Sets Premiere Date

Amazon Prime Video is here to fulfill your holiday rom-com fix with the new series With Love, which premieres on December 17. Written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, the five, hour-long episode series will follow siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato, Ugly Betty) as they search for love and purpose in their lives.

“Each of the five episodes, set during a different holiday throughout the year, follows Lily, Jorge, and the Diaz family over the course of 12 months as they experience the highs and lows of life during some of the most heightened days of the year,” states the show’s description.

Joining the cast alongside Toubia (Shadowhunters) and Indelicato is Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Vincent Rodriguez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Isis King (When They See Us), Todd Grinnell (One Day at a Time), Constance Marie (Switched at Birth), and Benito Martinez (American Crime).

Kellett has several acting, writing, and producing credits to her name, having worked on series such as One Day at a Time, iZombie, Jane the Virgin, Devious Maids, and How I Met Your Mother.

With Love, Series Premiere, Friday, December 17, Amazon Prime Video