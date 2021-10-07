‘The Afterparty’ First Look Teases a Star-Studded Murder Mystery (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is kicking off the new year with a star-studded murder mystery comedy as The Afterparty sets its sights on a January 2022 premiere.

The eight-episode series from Oscar-winning duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord is being teased in a new minute-long first look which showcases the title’s cast of characters. While no exact date in January has been set, the teaser will make you want to keep an eye out based on the brief hilarity included in it.

“This is one of the most surprising, original, and fun projects we’ve ever made,” said Lord and Miller in a statement. “Our goal was to tell a comedic whodunnit story in a new and exciting way. By giving each episode its own unique style of storytelling, we were able to make what feels like eight distinctly different but interconnected films that highlight how everyone’s personal perspective and biases shape how they see the world.”

The action revolves around a high school reunion where one of the former classmates winds up dead. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night through a different character’s perspective. Every episode has its own unique visual style and film genre to match the characters’ wide-ranging personalities.

Helping bring these koooky characters to life are an all-star cast comprised of Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, Dave Franco, and John Early.

Catch the hilarious teaser, below, and don’t miss The Afterparty when it arrives on Apple TV+ early next year.

The Afterparty, Series Premiere, January 2022, Apple TV+