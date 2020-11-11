Tiffany Haddish to Lead 'The Afterparty,' a Murder-Mystery Comedy for Apple TV+

The duo behind the big-screen flicks 21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie and Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse have come to Apple TV+ with a new murder-mystery comedy series, The Afterparty.

Created by showrunner Chris Miller and executive produced by Phil Lord, the series will be led by Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.), who stara as Detective Danner, an investigator assigned to uncover the truth behind a murder that takes place at a high school reunion afterparty.

The eight-episode series features a retelling of the night's events through various characters' perspectives. Each installment will have a different film genre approach to match the storyteller's personality.

The impressive all-star cast also includes Search Party's John Early as Danner's partner, Detective Culp, and the high school crew includes Veep's Sam Richardson as Aniq, an escape room designer who hopes to reconnect with former crush Zoe (Zoë Chao) — who, in turn, is newly separated from her ex and fellow-former student Brett (Ike Barinholtz).

And there's more! Ben Schwartz (Space Force) plays Yasper, Aniq's best friend with musical aspirations; Broad City's Ilana Glazer is Chelsea, the former valedictorian and class presiden; Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist) plays Xavier, a former drama club geek who has transformed into a famous pop star and actor; and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag) plays Walt, an outcast who wishes to make a memorable appearance at the reunion afterparty.

Stay tuned for more details in the months to come.