‘Ghosts’: What Did You Think of CBS’ Spooky New Comedy? (POLL)

If you love the supernatural but you’re not big on scares, CBS’ charming new comedy Ghosts might be the show for you.

In the premiere episode, the action kicks off at Woodstone House, a big old mansion where an elderly woman is on her death bed. But it isn’t family and friends that surround her, but rather the lost souls who perished on the land but have yet to move on into the afterlife.

The woman in question? She’s the aunt of Rose McIver‘s Samantha and she leaves Woodstone House to her young relative in her will. But Samantha’s husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) isn’t as taken by the idea of leaving the city to live in a remote mansion.

Meanwhile, back at Woodstone, the ghosts are rejoicing in the wide-open spaces, feeling freer than ever… that is until Sam and Jay show up. At first, the supernatural beings observe the living couple with interest — until they hear the word “hotel.” The ghosts who understand that word’s meaning fill the others in, revealing that a hotel means their open spaces will be filled with a lot of people.

The worst part about too many people is the danger of being walked through which is apparently a pain so terrible the ghosts wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemies. So, in order to stop the problem before it starts, the ghosts vow to haunt Sam and Jay until they leave the house alone.

Putting their ghoulish minds together, they test out their various powers ranging from light flickering and expelling bad smells to disembodied echoes as well as moving small objects. As Sam and Jay settle in, the latter grows dissatisfied with the accommodations and the couple ends up in a bit of an argument.

When Sam storms off, she accidentally trips over a vase — which pantless ’90s stockbroker and ghost, Trevor (Asher Grodman) knocked over while testing his skills — and falls down the stairs. As Jay runs to her side, we see Sam’s vision shift to the ghosts over his shoulder. After a hospital stay, Sam returns home with Jay who informs her he’s moving forward with renovations to help make the home a bed and breakfast.

While Jay is ushering her around the construction site, Sam notices Trevor among the crew workers and points out how nicely he’s dressed. This alerts the other ghosts that she’s able to see them and they converge on the scared woman in the episode’s final moments.

Heading into the second half of the two-part premiere, the ghosts do their best to connect with Sam who can see them but is also terrified. While Jay would be happy to turn Sam and himself back to the city and away from Woodstone, the couple has sunk in too much money to leave now.

While Jay tells her to try and ignore the ghosts, for now, Sam endures even more pressure from the dearly departed causing her paranoia to go into hyperdrive. When she mistakes a cable guy for a ghost, Sam decides to seek a second opinion at the hospital.

As she chats with a doctor, Sam begins to feel as though she’s making a breakthrough but when he gets up and walks through a wall as her actual living doctor enters the room, Sam comes to the conclusion she can legitimately see dead people. With a new sense of power, Sam addresses the ghosts of the house with Jay by her side. She vows to help them on occasion as long as they leave her alone from time to time. How will this new cooperation work out? Only time will tell.

One of many highlights we do hope to see more of as the season progresses is the basement-dwelling ghosts who are clear outcasts among the rest of the show’s more lively bunch. So, will you be tuning in for more of the comedy? Let us know in the poll and comments section below.

