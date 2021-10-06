‘Prodigal Son’ Star Bellamy Young Joins ABC’s ‘Promised Land’ as a Series Regular

Bellamy Young is heading back to ABC.

The Prodigal Son and Scandal actress has been cast as a series regular in ABC’s upcoming drama series, Promised Land. She’ll play Margaret Honeycroft, a hotel magnate and longtime nemesis of vineyard owner Joe Sandoval (John Ortiz).

Promised Land is described as “an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.” In addition to Ortiz and Young, it will star Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Camila Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos, Katya Martín as Juana, and Rolando Chusan as Billy.

The drama was picked up to series in August after a pilot was ordered earlier in the year. It’s set for ABC’s midseason along with the new comedies Abbott Elementary and Maggie and Women of the Movement. The network has already debuted the reimagined Wonder Years this fall, and the new drama Queens will premiere on Tuesday, October 19.

Promised Land is written and executive produced by Matt Lopez. Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina also serve as executive producers. Executive producer Michael Cuesta will also direct. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

In addition to playing Jessica Whitly on Prodigal Son and Mellie Grant on Scandal, Young’s TV credits include Criminal Minds, Scrubs, and guest spots on Fantasy Island, Whiskey Cavalier, Castle, and more.

Promised Land, 2022, ABC