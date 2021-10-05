‘The Game’ Returns & Moves to Las Vegas in the Revival’s Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

Prepare for one hell of a season as The Game returns on November 11 on Paramount+.

In the revival, the series moves from San Diego to the Sin City — footballer Malik Wright (Hosea Chanchez) promises “to bring the city of Las Vegas its first ever championship” in the teaser — and features both new players and original cast members. (The Game originally aired nine seasons from 2006 to 2015 on the CW and BET. The original series is available to stream on Paramount+)

The Game will “offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” the logline teases. “The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.”

The series also stars Wendy Raquel Robinson as sports agent Tasha Mack, Adriyan Rae as Jason and Kelly Pitts’ daughter Brittany, Vaughn Hebron as undrafted free agent Jamison Fields, Analisa Velez as Brittany’s best friend Raquel Navarro, and Toby Sandeman as Garret Evans, the top football player in the league.

In addition to Chanchez and Robinson, other original cast members appearing in the revival include Coby Bell as former footballer Jason Pitts, Brittany Daniel as Kelly Pitts and Pooch Hall as Derwin Davis.

Original show creator Mara Brock Akil executive produces with showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, Salim Akil, and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions. Kevin Bray directs the first two episodes.

The Game, Premiere, Thursday, November 11, Paramount+