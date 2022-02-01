Paramount+ Renews ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ & ‘The Game’ Revival for Second Seasons

Paramount+ is giving the fans what they want as the streaming service announces renewals for two of its latest hits, Mayor of Kingstown and The Game.

Both titles will return for second seasons after their successful debuts on the streaming platform last year. Mayor of Kingstown is Paramount+’s second most-watched original series following its November 2021 premiere. The series hails from Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan who co-created Mayor of Kingstown with Hugh Dillon.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers from Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is thriving. The show tackles themes ranging from systemic racism and corruption to inequality among other things.

“With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

And The Game is a revival of the beloved BET (previously The CW) series of the same name which is an examination of Black culture through the lens of pro football. The Game will continue to tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as the characters at the center of the series fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love in Season 2.

Starring Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, and Toby Sandeman, The Game will see their characters continue their fight to maintain their souls as they play. The show is executive produced by showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, original series creator Mara Brok Akil, Salim Akil, Kelsey Grammer, and Tom Russo.

“With ample humor and heart, Devon Greggory reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved legacy characters, and introduced new fan favorites,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “As Tasha Mack says, ‘game recognizes game,’ and audiences continue to discover the series on Paramount+. We look forward to what Devon and his team have in store for us next season on and off the field.”

Stay tuned for the return of both shows on Paramount+ and keep an eye out for more info as progress on these fan favorites continues.

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 1, Streaming now, Paramount+

The Game, Season 1, Streaming now, Paramount+