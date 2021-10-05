[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 3 “Same As It Ever Was.”]

Is Michelle Forbes about to ruin Sharpwin’s happiness on New Amsterdam?

Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) are together, engaging in that “more joy” that’s prevalent this season, and planning to head to London in just a few weeks, and that means New Amsterdam needs a new medical director. Max wants it to be Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank, who is so delightful in the role already), but she’s said no. Besides, Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) brings in her pick: Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Forbes) is the new medical director. (Saying she was a fixer was just a cover for that major spoiler.)

“Really, you hired her?” Max asks in disbelief following the announcement. “Good to see you too,” Veronica says. “We go way back. Don’t we, Max?”

“She and Max have a history together and she’s the opposite of New Amsterdam,” executive producer David Schulner tells TV Insider. “No one believes Max as he tries to convince everyone that she’s the absolute wrong person for the job. Then slowly we start revealing why she’s the absolute wrong person for the job, which makes Max leaving New Amsterdam even more difficult, knowing he’s leaving it in the hands of his opposite as opposed to someone like Dr. Wilder.” Uh-oh, should we be worried about Max and Helen’s plans for the future?

But Karen hired Veronica because she “is the best at what she does,” the EP continues. “She comes into a failing hospital and turns it around. There is no one better than her. Karen hired the best for when Max is leaving.”

So what does that mean for Max and Karen’s relationship considering the two have been somewhat getting along? The same as it does for pretty much the rest of the show. “Michelle Forbes’ character comes in and just upends everything — every relationship, every department, every character,” Schulner teases. “She just shakes the whole thing up in such a fun, great way.”

Due to COVID protocols, they couldn’t recreate the auditorium scene from the pilot that introduced Max as the hospital’s new medical director, but “I would’ve loved to do that,” the EP admits. Instead, Karen informed Max, Helen, Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims), Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), and Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) of the news by interrupting their group hug.

In happier news in “Same As It Ever Was,” Helen decides she’s moving in with Max and Luna. As she points out, they have to get used to living in a smaller space together, as they will be once they’re in London. Off Bloom’s encouragement, Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan) stands up to her when she disagrees with an order. Not only does that assertiveness win over the other residents (Leyla’s finally invited out with them!), but it also has Bloom making plans for later at home.

