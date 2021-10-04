Natalie Morales Joins ‘The Talk’ — Watch the Announcement (VIDEO)

The Talk has added a new host.

Marking the third new panelist this season, journalist and television anchor Natalie Morales is joining Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, and fellow new hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Jerry O’Connell on the CBS daytime talk show. Her first episode will air live on Monday, October 11. Morales recently revealed that she was leaving NBC News after 22 years.

“We all spoke with you over the weekend, and we’re so excited to welcome you here with us,” Underwood said in the October 4 show.

“You guys have embraced me with such open arms and I love chatting with each of you,” Morales says noting how long she was at NBC. “It’s always exciting and new to start something different, and I love this new adventure that we’re all going to be taking together.” Watch the video below to see the announcement.

JUST ANNOUNCED! #TheTalk welcomes @nmoralestv as a new host beginning Monday, October 11 for Season 12! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/nWNQbHrxMY — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) October 4, 2021

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at The Talk,” Morales said in a statement. “I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I’m looking forward to many good times while talking about the days’ topics, and I can’t wait to get going.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join the Talk family,” added executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews. “We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel. Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience.”

Morales recently served as the West Coast anchor of NBC News’ Today, a correspondent for Dateline NBC, and the anchor of Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales.

The Talk, Weekdays, 2/1c, CNS