Matt Amodio Breaks Another ‘Jeopardy!’ Record with Second Most Consecutive Wins

It was another record-breaking night for Matt Amodio on Jeopardy! on Friday, October 1. The Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut, came out on top for the 33rd time and is now second in the all-time list of players with the most consecutive wins after overtaking James Holzhauer.

Only Ken Jennings now stands in front of him, but Amodio has a long way to go to top the legendary Jeopardy! champ who won a staggering 74 games in a row.

After recently becoming the third contestant ever to surpass $1 million in total winnings, Amodio remains the third-highest overall dollar amount winner with a total of $1,267,801. Previous champions Holzhauer and Jennings, both earned more than $2 million in total.

When asked about being next to Jennings on the record list, Amodio stated, “Ken’s always been the face of Jeopardy! to me, so when I think of Jeopardy!, I think of him. To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience.” Amodio will return on Monday, October 4 to continue his winning streak alongside two new challengers.

Now in its 38th season, Jeopardy! is the highest-rated quiz show on television with over 20 million weekly viewers. Holding the Guinness World Record for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show with 42, the series has also received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.”

