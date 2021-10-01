‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Sneak Peek: Wayne Brady & Alison Sweeney Star in a Soap Opera (VIDEO)

Let’s Make a Deal is partnering with Stand Up 2 Cancer for the upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness Special on Monday, October 4, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of host Wayne Brady acting out a scene that should be a bit familiar to him for a contestant.

The Bold and the Beautiful actor is joined by special guest, actress, and SU2C ambassador Alison Sweeney (Days of Our Lives) to act out a soap opera scene as a clue for Kristie. “Pay close attention to the scene that we do,” Brady says the contestant before turning to announcer Jonathan Mangum. “Can you give us something to base this scene on?” He suggests a holiday.

After they move over to the stage for their performance, all that’s left is to have a little “daytime drama theme music” playing and to get a name for the soap opera. Then, after Brady and Sweeney act out a scene from Who’s That Coming In? (on CBS, of course), the host turns to the contestant and asks, “What did you get from this scene? What did you hear?”

Watch the clip above to see the scene (and who works the title of the soap opera into the dialogue) as well as the contestant’s response.

This special is designed to bring awareness to breast cancer research with an audience full of thrivers and survivors. Sweeney joins the show to help celebrate these courageous women and men with a life changing $20,000 Mega Money Monday giveaway, breathtaking games, winning moments, and inspiring stories.

Let’s Make a Deal Breast Cancer Awareness Special, Monday, October 4, CBS