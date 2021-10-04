Athena on the Rampage in ’9-1-1,’ Changes Afoot on ‘Good Doctor,’ Gibbs on the Road in ‘NCIS,’ One Last Time ‘On My Block’

Fox’s 9-1-1 follows up last week’s cliffhanger when Athena’s son was kidnapped by her evil nemesis—during a blackout. Who’s the hospital’s new owner on The Good Doctor? After introducing Gary Cole as an FBI agent last week, NCIS sends him on a road trip with Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. Netflix throws one last block party for its inner-city On My Block comedy.

Jack Zeman /FOX

9-1-1

8/7c

The first-responder melodrama shifts into action-thriller mode as Athena (Angela Bassett) races through a chaotic L.A. blackout to save her family from the escaped villain (Noah Bean) who previously attacked her and was last seen driving away with her son Harry (Marcanthonee Jon Reis) imprisoned in the trunk. Another mom is also having a difficult time: dispatcher Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), whose postpartum suffering leads her to make a tough decision.

ABC

The Good Doctor

10/9c

Last week’s big reveal introduced Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen’s original mom) as Salen Morrison, who wasn’t the wacky patient she pretended to be. She’s actually the hospital’s new owner, who’s bound to shake things up for all of the doctors, including Shaun (Freddie Highmore), who doesn’t take easily to change.

Michael Yarish/CBS

NCIS

9/8c

The versatile Gary Cole has enlivened many a show, from drama (The Good Fight) to comedy (Veep, mixed-ish), and he fits right into this procedural’s ensemble as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker, introduced last week as an adversary turned partner in crime-solving. As the serial-killer arc continues, Parker joins Gibbs (Mark Harmon) on a road trip to find one of their prey’s victims, while Agent Knight (Katrina Lee) goes undercover at a manufacturing company to look for evidence.

Netflix

On My Block

Season Premiere

The coming-of-age dramedy about a group of high-school friends in an inner-city L.A. neighborhood has come to an end, with a final season jumping ahead two years. They’ve all gone their separate ways, but a newly unearthed secret brings them back together to reckon with their past. Netflix isn’t entirely done with this fictional universe, having announced a spinoff with new characters, titled Freeridge after their ’hood.

Inside Monday TV: