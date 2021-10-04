Athena on the Rampage in ’9-1-1,’ Changes Afoot on ‘Good Doctor,’ Gibbs on the Road in ‘NCIS,’ One Last Time ‘On My Block’
Fox’s 9-1-1 follows up last week’s cliffhanger when Athena’s son was kidnapped by her evil nemesis—during a blackout. Who’s the hospital’s new owner on The Good Doctor? After introducing Gary Cole as an FBI agent last week, NCIS sends him on a road trip with Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. Netflix throws one last block party for its inner-city On My Block comedy.
9-1-1
The first-responder melodrama shifts into action-thriller mode as Athena (Angela Bassett) races through a chaotic L.A. blackout to save her family from the escaped villain (Noah Bean) who previously attacked her and was last seen driving away with her son Harry (Marcanthonee Jon Reis) imprisoned in the trunk. Another mom is also having a difficult time: dispatcher Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), whose postpartum suffering leads her to make a tough decision.
The Good Doctor
Last week’s big reveal introduced Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen’s original mom) as Salen Morrison, who wasn’t the wacky patient she pretended to be. She’s actually the hospital’s new owner, who’s bound to shake things up for all of the doctors, including Shaun (Freddie Highmore), who doesn’t take easily to change.
NCIS
The versatile Gary Cole has enlivened many a show, from drama (The Good Fight) to comedy (Veep, mixed-ish), and he fits right into this procedural’s ensemble as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker, introduced last week as an adversary turned partner in crime-solving. As the serial-killer arc continues, Parker joins Gibbs (Mark Harmon) on a road trip to find one of their prey’s victims, while Agent Knight (Katrina Lee) goes undercover at a manufacturing company to look for evidence.
On My Block
The coming-of-age dramedy about a group of high-school friends in an inner-city L.A. neighborhood has come to an end, with a final season jumping ahead two years. They’ve all gone their separate ways, but a newly unearthed secret brings them back together to reckon with their past. Netflix isn’t entirely done with this fictional universe, having announced a spinoff with new characters, titled Freeridge after their ’hood.
Inside Monday TV:
- Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS, check local listings at pbs.org): Sesame Street’s Sonia Manzano (Maria) created this animated series about 6-year-old Alma Rivera, from a Puerto Rican family in the Bronx. Alma talks directly to the viewer as she thinks her way through some of life’s little problems.
- Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30/7:30c, CBS): Could the honeymoon period be over already? Newlywed Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) moves into Bob’s (Billy Gardell) house and begins redecorating—but her style choices raise eyebrows among their family and friends.
- The Big Leap (9/8c, Fox): The drama within a fictional reality dance show checks out a professional production of Swan Lake, the ballet the cast will eventually perform. It’s an uneasy homecoming for icy choreographer Monica (Mallory Jansen), whose former company is performing the piece.
- Ordinary Joe (10/9c, NBC): Jenny’s (Elizabeth Lail) birthday is the catalyst for the various Joes (James Wolk), one of whom says, “I like to keep my life pretty uncomplicated.” (He should try keeping track of three different Joes’ lives.) For rocker Joe, her celebration is irrelevant in his search for his son, lost in the adoption process. Nurse Joe is trying to make the day special for his estranged wife. And cop Joe only has eyes for Amy (Natalie Martinez), whom he invites home for a rowdy family dinner.
- Fruits of Labor (10/9c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): POV and Latino Public Broadcasting’s VOCES present a documentary about the life of Mexican-American teenager Ashley in central California. Her family’s struggles with poverty and threats of deportation force her to seek work, while still in high school, in strawberry fields and a processing plant, leaving little room for studies or dreams of college.
- Good Grief (midnight/11c, IFC): Currently streaming the entire season on Sundance Now, the New Zealand comedy about sisters who inherit a funeral home makes its cable premiere with back-to-back episodes.