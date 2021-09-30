Anthony Head Haunts Another ‘Ted Lasso’ Star in ‘The Canterville Ghost’ (VIDEO)

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor and a tale of an ancient curse on an estate in 21st century rural England? If that sounds like something you’d love, then you’ll probably enjoy The Canterville Ghost, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at a trailer featuring Buffy and Ted Lasso‘s Anthony Head.

As you can see, Head plays a malevolent ghost, Sir Simon de Canterville, who’s none-too-pleased when an American family moves into his family’s grand English estate after tech billionaire Hiram Otis (Ted Lasso‘s James Lance) purchases it. “How darest they inhabit my ancestral home?” Simon fumes.

Hiram has no idea that Simon has been haunting the grounds for centuries or that his family is about to face the full might of the English aristocracy, united in opposition to the Americans. This modern retelling of the classic tale by Oscar Wilde focuses on three families: the aristocratic Cantervilles, the Romani Lovells and the American Otises. Can love bring them together to find redemption and heal the past?

The four-part The Canterville Ghost will premiere on Halloween night, Sunday, October 31, at 9/8c. “Despite its modern setting, it’s an old world, bound by strict social convention and archaic traditions,” BYUtv teases of the limited series event. “A world of house parties and cricket matches, fox hunting and pheasant shooting. The stately homes of the aristocracy and a resident ghost…” Watch the trailer above for more.

In addition to Head and Lance, The Canterville Ghost‘s cast includes Caroline Catz as Lucy Otis, Laurel Waghorn as Virginia Otis, Carolyn Pickles as Mrs. Umney, Haydn Gwynne as Lady Deborah de Canterville, Jack Bardoe as The Honourable Cecil Canterville, Harry Gostelow as Lord St. John Canterville, Lizzy Connolly as Lady Henrietta Stilton, Fred Fergus as Viscount Ralph Stilton, Jeff Rawle as Bluey, the Duke of Stilton, Harry Taurasi as Django Lovell, Cathy Tyson as Masilda Lovell, and the voice of Jonty Stephens as Cesspitti It also introduces Joe and Tom Graves as Frank and Theo Otis, and Harriette and Charlotte Robinson as Patience and Charity Lovell.

The Canterville Ghost, Premiere, Sunday, October 31, 9/8c, BYUtv