Amazon’s ‘Always Jane’ Docuseries to Follow Transgender Model Jane Noury

Amazon Prime Video has announced the new coming-of-age docuseries Always Jane, following transgender teen Jane Noury and her journey to live her most authentic life. Premiering on Friday, November 12, the four-part series will take an intimate look at the Noury family’s lives as they tackle obstacles with unconditional love and support.

“Jane Noury lives with her family in rural New Jersey, and like any teenager, must balance friends, family, and school. While today’s political and social climate may not seem like the easiest time for a transgender teenager to grow up, you haven’t met her family, the Nourys,” states the series description. “They wear their hearts on their sleeves and find irreverent humor in daily life, while Jane sets her sights on life beyond her family.”

See Also Josie Totah Talks to Robin Roberts About 'SBTB's Trans Representation (VIDEO) 'In my heart, I knew I wouldn't be able to tell the story authentically if it wasn't represented behind the scenes,' Totah says of her work on the Peacock revival.

Noury is currently following her passion for visual storytelling as a film major in college alongside her modeling and acting career. She recently appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show special on Prime Video.

“I see Always Jane as a love story. Love stories always have hopes, dreams, and heartache, but best of all—a happily ever after. My family has always abundantly showered my sisters and I with love and acceptance, and that made all the difference in the world for my transition,” states Noury. “My genuine hope is that a family who may be struggling with acceptance is inspired to open their hearts and embrace their very own story of love upon viewing Always Jane.”

Adds Amazon Studios Co-Head of Television, Vernon Sanders, “Always Jane is a revealing look at one family’s uplifting and heartfelt journey, anchored by Jane’s incredible candor and wit about her life thus far. We know Jane’s triumphant story and her extraordinary family will resonate with our Prime Video viewers.”

Always Jane, Series Premiere, Friday, November 12, Amazon Prime Video