Jane Noury Talks Healing Her Relationship With Her Dad in ‘Always Jane’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Prime Video‘s four-part docuseries Always Jane dives into the inspirational journey of transgender teen Jane Noury and her family as they tackle obstacles with “unconditional love and support,” but their road to acceptance wasn’t always the easiest.

For Jane’s father David, the realization of his daughter’s struggles hit hard, especially when she was younger. Jane coming out as trans to her father revealed some of the pain she felt while trying to be his “perfect son” after he pushed her to get involved in sports at an early age.

In an exclusive clip ahead of the series premiere, Jane breaks down the father-daughter pair’s journey to building a stronger relationship as their authentic selves.

While speaking with friends, Jane discusses her strained relationship with her father, and how coming out to her family allowed her to grow her bond with her father. With “a million pounds” lifted off her chest, she gained the confidence to “fight to be myself and to fight to live.”

Watch the clip above.

Always Jane, Series Premiere, Friday, November 12, Prime Video